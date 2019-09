The PlayBook is an impressive piece of hardware, but its ruined by the lack of essential apps and features you can find in any other tablet. This is a good for BlackBerry fans, but bad for everyone else.



Check out our video review below:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

