Here Comes The PlayBook Fire Sale!

The PlayBook price cuts have begun, and the tablets are going for as little as $250.BGR picked up the new pricing from Canadian wireless carrier Rogers.



Keep in mind that these prices are in Canadian dollars and that the discounted PlayBooks are only available to Rogers employees for now.

But, it does provide some clues as to what RIM has planned when it does start cutting prices for consumers.

The PlayBook is selling horribly. Only 200,000 units were shipped last quarter. Apple sells that many iPads in two days.

During RIM’s earnings call yesterday, the company said it would start cutting PlayBook prices for consumers and enterprise customers in order to get more people on board. This is just the beginning.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see RIM pull the same move HP did with the TouchPad and start selling the tablet at rock-bottom prices.

