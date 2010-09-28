BlackBerry PlayBook Price: Probably The Same As (Or Less Than) The iPad

Dan Frommer
BlackBerry Playbook

RIM announced its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet yesterday, but didn’t say anything about how much it would cost.

This will obviously play a big role in peoples’ purchasing decision, so it’s important that RIM set the price right.

Our guess is that it will cost around the same as — or maybe a little less than — Apple’s iPad, which begins at $500. So something starting in the $400 to $500 range would not surprise us. And if carriers subsidise it with a 2-year 3G contract, it might be closer to $200 or $300.

It’s actually pretty smart for RIM not to announce the price now, given that it could be 4-6 months before it ships. In that time, Apple may announce a new iPad, and Android-based tablets should begin shipping.

It makes sense for RIM to see what the market will look like in early 2011 before it announces PlayBook pricing.

Earlier: The Good News About RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook: It’s Not A Complete Joke

