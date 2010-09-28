BlackBerry PlayBook Price: Probably The Same As (Or Less Than) The iPad

RIM announced its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet yesterday, but didn’t say anything about how much it would cost.



This will obviously play a big role in peoples’ purchasing decision, so it’s important that RIM set the price right.

Our guess is that it will cost around the same as — or maybe a little less than — Apple’s iPad, which begins at $500. So something starting in the $400 to $500 range would not surprise us. And if carriers subsidise it with a 2-year 3G contract, it might be closer to $200 or $300.

It’s actually pretty smart for RIM not to announce the price now, given that it could be 4-6 months before it ships. In that time, Apple may announce a new iPad, and Android-based tablets should begin shipping.

It makes sense for RIM to see what the market will look like in early 2011 before it announces PlayBook pricing.

Earlier: The Good News About RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook: It’s Not A Complete Joke

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.