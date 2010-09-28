The Good News About RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook: It's Not A Complete Joke

We’ve had a chance to digest yesterday’s BlackBerry PlayBook tablet unveiling, and the bottom line is that we’re relieved that it’s not a total joke, and that there’s actually a chance it could be decent.



The good news is that RIM seems to understand that it needs to offer a tablet experience that is fast and powerful, because there isn’t going to be much room in the market for underpowered junk. (Especially among RIM’s corporate buyers.)

We haven’t been able to test the device in the real world, but at least the specs on the PlayBook look good, and it sounds like RIM’s new operating system is more ready for the future than the current BlackBerry OS.

There are still many unanswered questions that will help dictate whether this will be worth buying or not:

How well does Adobe Flash actually perform on the PlayBook?

Will the user experience actually be any good? Or will it be lousy?

How long will the battery last?

How much will the PlayBook cost?

How and where will it be distributed?

Will developers want to make apps for this thing? Or will they focus on iPad and Android?

But perhaps the worst news is that because the PlayBook won’t launch until early 2011, it will have to compete with Apple’s next iPad, and not the current one.

By then, Apple will have all sorts of upgrades in place — higher-res display, multitasking, cameras, FaceTime, presumably more speed — that could keep the iPad far ahead of anything from RIM.

Don’t miss: The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.