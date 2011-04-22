RIM Sells 50,000 BlackBerry PlayBooks On Day One

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The first day sales of the BlackBerry PlayBook are being estimated around 50,000 units by analysts at Jefferies and RBC, the Economic Times reports (via RWW.)It’s not exactly a jaw dropping number, but considering the negative reviews, and various limitations of the PlayBook it’s pretty good.



The Economic Times says it’s a better first day of sales than the Samsung Galaxy Tab, or the Motorola Xoom.

