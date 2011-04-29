The PlayBook Could Be Getting An Email App, But It's Not Coming From RIM

Photo: Screenshot

Blackberry Playbook users may soon have their prayers answered by aMail, a third party email app that will soon be available through the Blackberry App World.The app supports IMAP, POP, and up to 10 accounts simultaneously.



Most importantly, the app enables users to send and receive emails from their Playbooks without tethering a Blackberry handheld to it.

RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie says an official native email app is coming soon, but this news could not dissuade the dozens of negative reviews for the tablet.

Check out a video of aMail in action below:

(Via CrackBerry)

