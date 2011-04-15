BlackBerry PlayBook Launch Party: Orlando Magic Star Dwight Howard Steals The Show

Tonight’s RIM BlackBerry PlayBook launch party in Chelsea was a fun time, as we jockeyed with other reporters and analysts to pester RIM’s co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis.



But the highlight of the night seemed to be when Orlando Magic star Dwight Howard and entourage showed up. Or at least Balsillie seemed to enjoy it. Here he is showing off the new PlayBook tablet with Howard.

The NBA star tweeted — from Twittelator Pro, an iPhone app: “Takin off. Had a blast RIM and blackberry y’all did an excellent Job the playbook is great. I love it. Now I need a busload of them for my teammates lol so we can all be connected. Hook a brother up lol.hint hint NYC I love y’all but I gotta get home. Yuuuuuuuaaaaaa”

Don’t miss: Here’s RIM’s Chance For The BlackBerry PlayBook

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.