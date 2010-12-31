RIM: The BlackBerry PlayBook Doesn't Have Crappy Battery Life

Two days ago, Kaufman Bros. analyst Shaw Wu said he was hearing that Research in Motion’s BlackBerry PlayBook tablet was being delayed due to weak battery life.



Well, last night RIM’s media relation department emailed every tech reporter under the sun, ourselves included, to knock down Wu’s claim.

RIM says anybody seeing weak battery life now is only seeing an early PlayBook demo unit. It also says it doesn’t see any delays.

Here’s RIM’s statement:

“Any testing or observation of battery life to date by anyone outside of RIM would have been performed using pre-beta units that were built without power management implemented. RIM is on track with its schedule to optimise the BlackBerry PlayBook’s battery life and looks forward to providing customers with a professional grade tablet that offers superior performance with comparable battery life.”

