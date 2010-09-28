BlackBerry PlayBook, RIM's iPad Clone, Coming In Early 2011

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion just announced its iPad rival at its developers conference in San Francisco.



Here are the big bullet points from our live coverage so far. More in the press release.

It’s called the BlackBerry PlayBook

It’s a 7-inch tablet with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 1 GB of RAM

It will ship in “early 2011” in the U.S., with rollouts in other markets beginning in Q2 2011

No information on pricing

It runs a super-smooth operating kernel called QNX; the OS is officially called BlackBerry Tablet OS

It runs Adobe Flash (unlike Apple’s iPad) and Adobe AIR for apps (the software you use to run TweetDeck on your PC, etc.)

It supports OpenGL for 3D gaming

RIM intends to ship both 3G and 4G models

Here’s another picture from RIM’s PlayBook site:

Here’s one of the slides RIM showed. (Imagine Steve Jobs showing a slide like this.)

