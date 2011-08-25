BlackBerry Phones Will Get Android Apps -- Bloomberg

Photo: AP

RIM will add access to Android apps on BlackBerry phones that run its new QNX operating system, Bloomberg reports.New BlackBerry phones will switch to QNX by Q1 2012, by most reports. The current BlackBerry 7 phones will not be able to upgrade to QNX.



The BlackBerry PlayBook already runs on QNX.

RIM said the PlayBook would get Android apps this summer, but that is looking less likely.

In order for QNX devices to run android apps, they need a separate “Android player.” The Android Player will come pre-installed on QNX BlackBerry phones.

Google’s Android Market has about 250,000 apps, which Bloomberg says is six times as many in RIM’s BlackBerry App World.

Android is the most popular mobile OS on the planet right now, and adding support for its apps will likely add to BlackBerry’s appeal.

RIM declined to comment.

