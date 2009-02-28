BlackBerry Overheating Problem In Japan Irrelevant

Should you be worried that Japanese carrier DoCoMo banned RIM’s Blackberry Bold because of an overheating problem? No, says SAI’s mobile analyst Dan Frommer.



Japan is a tiny market for RIM

The Bold is a small percentage of RIM’s Japanese sales (the Curve rules)

The problem is limited to the Japanese Bold.

To put this in context, NTT DoCoMo has sold 4,000 of the Bolds and 30 people have complained:

Reuters: NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T), Japan’s biggest mobile phone operator, said on Friday it has halted sales of Research In Motion’s (RIM.TO) BlackBerry Bold because the phone can overheat while the battery is being recharged.

DoCoMo said it has sold about 4,000 high-end Bold phones, and about 30 users have complained the phone’s keyboard area had heated up. The company said it has received no reports of users getting burned or of phones catching on fire.

“This issue appears to be specifically limited to the BlackBerry Bold devices sold in Japan since last week and sales of BlackBerry Bold devices in other countries are unaffected by this matter,” RIM said in a statement.

RIM said it had ruled out a battery problem, but said the root cause is still being investigated.

