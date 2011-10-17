RIM Offers Customers Free Apps To Make Up For Service Outages

Photo: YouTube
Service outages have affected BlackBerry users around the world since last week and RIM aims to make up for the trouble by offering its customers free apps.From October 19 to December 31, BlackBerry users will have access to more than $100 of apps at no cost. Here’s the list that customers can choose from, games and utilities alike:
- SIMS 3
- Bejeweled
- N.O.V.A.
- Texas Hold’em Poker 2
- Bubble Bash 2
- Photo Editor Ultimate
- DriveSafe.ly Pro
- iSpeech Translator Pro
- Drive Safe.ly Enterprise
- Nobex Radio™ Premium
- Shazam Encore
- Vlingo Plus: Virtual Assistant
Enterprise users will also receive a free month of tech support.
BlackBerry users: are you happy with this arrangement? Let us know in the comments!
