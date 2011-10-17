RIM Offers Customers Free Apps To Make Up For Service Outages

Photo: YouTube

Service outages have affected BlackBerry users around the world since last week and RIM aims to make up for the trouble by offering its customers free apps.From October 19 to December 31, BlackBerry users will have access to more than $100 of apps at no cost. Here’s the list that customers can choose from, games and utilities alike:



SIMS 3

Bejeweled

N.O.V.A.

Texas Hold’em Poker 2

Bubble Bash 2

Photo Editor Ultimate

DriveSafe.ly Pro

iSpeech Translator Pro

Drive Safe.ly Enterprise

Nobex Radio™ Premium

Shazam Encore

Vlingo Plus: Virtual Assistant

Enterprise users will also receive a free month of tech support.

BlackBerry users: are you happy with this arrangement? Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.