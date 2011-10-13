RIM Says There Are BlackBerry Outages In The Americas

Photo: Flickr

BlackBerry outages have been reported across the Americas, according to Reuters.This is in addition to outages in Europe and Africa earlier this week. BlackBerry users in those countries had problems accessing BBM and other features.



We’re not sure which features the outages affect. We’ve reached out to RIM for comment.

RIM has been working on fixing the outages overseas since Monday, but they appear to be spreading.

UPDATE: Here’s RIM’s statement. It doesn’t provide any real information though.

BlackBerry subscribers in the Americas may be experiencing intermittent service delays this morning. We are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience. We will provide a further update as soon as more information is available.

If you’re having problems with your BlackBerry, let us know in the comments.

