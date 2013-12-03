BLACKBERRY CEO: The Company Is No Longer For Sale

BlackBerry’s interim CEO John Chen issued an open letter to BlackBerry customers today saying that the company is no longer for sale.

BlackBerry tried to sell itself earlier this year, but couldn’t find a good offer. Instead, a private equity firm called Fairfax Financial decided to invest $US1 billion in BlackBerry. Its former CEO, Thorsten Heins, stepped down after BlackBerry failed to sell. Chen took over as interim CEO.

In his letter, Chen promises to continue supporting current BlackBerry devices and focusing on enterprise customers.

Here’s the letter, which was posted as a JPEG image for some strange reason. Click for a larger view:

