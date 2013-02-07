BLACKBERRY: We're Killing It With These New Phones

Can’t hear you haters, got too many sales in my ears.

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Take this as you would like, but BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins says the new BlackBerry 10-based phones are selling well.Here is his statement, we’ll do our best to unpack it below:



“In Canada, yesterday was the best day ever for the first day of a launch of a new BlackBerry smartphone. In fact, it was more than 50% better than any other launch day in our history in Canada,” said Thorsten Heins, President & CEO of BlackBerry. “In the UK, we have seen close to three times our best performance ever for the first week of sales for a BlackBerry smartphone.”

The problem with any statement like this is that you’re basically saying, “We are significantly better than a number we didn’t reveal.”

We have no idea what RIM’s best ever launch was. RIM isn’t a company like Apple, or even Samsung, that builds hype around a single phone launch. For all we know, its best ever launch was 5 phones and it’s 50% above that.

