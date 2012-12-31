New Photos Of The Next BlackBerry With Keyboard Have Leaked

Last week saw the leak of some blurry photos of what appeared to be the new BlackBerry N-series phone.



Now N4BB has the goods again, and they’re in focus.

Despite its designation as “N-series,” Engadget reminds us that the phone may actually be presented as the X10.

We’ll know everything come the January 30th launch event. In the meantime, check out the picture below and head over to N4BB for more.

Photo: N4BB

