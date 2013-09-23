You're Going To Have To Wait A Bit Longer For BlackBerry Messenger On IOS And Android

Blackberry was set to release its messenger app, BBM, for Android and iPhone this week.

But just last night, the company pulled a leaked Android app and stopped the rollout of its iOS app for BBM. Blackberry says it’s having issues with its servers.

The leaked Android app quickly attracted 1.1 million active users in the first eight hours. Those who downloaded the app for iOS will still be able to use it, but the unofficial Android app has been disabled.

BlackBerry says it will start to roll out BBM for Android, and continue to roll out BBM for iOS as soon as they’re able to.

This is a crucial time for BlackBerry as it struggles to remain relevant in an era of iMessage, WhatsApp, and WeChat.

