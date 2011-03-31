BBM May Be Coming To iPhones On April 26*

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

UPDATE: RIM just reached out to us saying that the post in MacRumors is a hoax. Jim Balsillie did not speak in Toronto today, so there was definitely no mention of BBM on iPhone.



However, it’s still likely BBM will be on iPhone and Android soon, as previously reported.

EARLIER: A user on the MacRumors Forums claims that RIM co-CEO Jim Balsillie spoke at a social media conference today in Toronto and let slip that Blackberry Messenger (BBM) would be coming to the App Store on April 26th.

BGR originally broke the news earlier this month that RIM was looking to expand its BBM service to other platforms, namely Android and iOS, and possibly release it for free sometime soon.

If it weren’t to be released free, BGR reported, RIM could charge a one-time fee or a recurring fee (which Apple would take a 30% bite out of).

Balsillie also alluded to “other services” coming to iOS this month, which could take the form of BBM groups, calendars, location sharing, and more.

[Via MacStories]

Don’t Feel Like Waiting: Check Our Our favourite New Messaging Apps For iOS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.