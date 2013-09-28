BlackBerry May No Longer Have A Manufacturing Partner

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

BlackBerry’s Manufacturing Partner Wants To Cut Ties (All Things Digital)

Many are speculating how BlackBerry’s new parent company will handle the future of the handset maker’s phone manufacturing business. Soon, it may not have a choice. Jabil Circuit, BlackBerry’s manufacturing partner, has come forward claiming BlackBerry’s struggles are flowing through to its business. This may force them to cut ties. BlackBerry is currently Jabil Circuit’s second-largest client and makes up about 12% of the manufacturer’s revenue. Read >

Why We’ve Agreed To Buy Braintree (PayPal)

PayPal President David Marcus tackles some speculation head on in a piece that discusses PayPal’s decision to acquire e-commerce and payments platform Braintree. Mostly, Marcus admires how quickly Braintree became a mobile-first company. Read >

Apple’s Jony Ive And Craig Federighi: The Complete Interview (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Bloomberg Businessweek sits down with chief Apple designer Jony Ive and head of software Craig Federighi to discuss the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C, iOS 7, and the past year at Apple. Read >

Google Revamps Mobile Search, Gives iOS New App (Engadget)

Google changed up the user interface for its search application on smartphones and tablets. They will now be running a “card-based” UI that mirrors its Google Now product. It also updated its iOS app that will bring Android-style notifications, hotwording, and reminders with it. Most notably, Google has now made search cross-platform capable, meaning a user can add a reminder on an iOS device and it will also pop up on your other Android device. Read >

Students Instantly Hack School-Issued iPads (Los Angeles Times)

Students at an LA high school needed only one week to figure out how to bypass the security restrictions on their school-issued iPads. This is raising some concerns for LAUSD as they gear up to distribute iPads to students at all LAUSD sanctioned schools. Read >

Ford Acquires Connected Car Startup (CNet)

Ford has successfully acquired startup Livio, which specialises in a software designed to make smartphone-to-car interaction more seamless. It’s a small acquisition, but reveals the auto industry’s dedication toward making connected cars the next big thing. Read >

