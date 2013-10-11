Does Anyone Want To Buy BlackBerry?

BlackBerry is for sale.

That much is true based on the fact that it has agreed to go private in a $US4.7 billion bid from its largest shareholder, Fairfax Holdings.

But now there are reports that the deal with Fairfax could fall apart because the private equity firm can’t wrangle up the investors it needs to buy BlackBerry.

According to Bloomberg, other companies are sniffing around BlackBerry, but they’re more interested in certain parts of the company, not the whole thing.

For example, SAP and Cisco are reportedly looking at BlackBerry’s enterprise business. Intel is potentially interested in BlackBerry’s patents, which are valued between $US2 billion and $US3 billion. Samsung is another big name looking at parts of BlackBerry.

So, what’s the deal with Fairfax? Even though BlackBerry agreed to the $US4.7 billion offer, there’s still a six-week review period where other companies can swoop in and make a counter offer. Fairfax and BlackBerry also have to undergo a bunch of legal review stuff. We won’t know how that goes until November 4 at the latest.

But based on Bloomberg’s report, it sounds like Fairfax is having trouble getting the cash it needs to take BlackBerry private. If you want to be cynical, you could also say rival private equity firms and other tech companies are talking to the press in order to dislodge the Fairfax-BlackBerry deal.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry is down about 1% today, trading at $US8.02 per share as of this writing. That’s about a buck less per share than the $US9 Fairfax is offering to take BlackBerry private.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.