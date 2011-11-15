Can This Phone Save BlackBerry?

A photo of what might be one of the first BBX phones just leaked to the folks at the Verge.



The phone, codenamed the BlackBerry London, is a touchscreen-only device that runs the same OS as the BlackBerry PlayBook. It’s also supposedly thinner than the iPhone 4.

The Verge has more specs on the phone right here >

It’s an interesting looking concept and reminiscent of the limited edition Porsche BlackBerry we saw a few weeks ago.

To us, the London looks more like a prototype than something RIM would consider releasing to the public. However, it does jive with what RIM has said we can expect from the first BBX phone, namely a screen with the same ratio as the PlayBook and the ability to run QNX apps.

UPDATE: BGR confirmed with a second source that the London pictured below is indeed real. It will replace the BlackBerry Colt as the first BBX phone and should launch by Q3 2012.

What do you think? Here’s the photo:

Photo: The Verge

