BlackBerry Fired 250 People Yesterday

BlackBerry fired 250 employees from is Waterloo, Ontario headquarters today.

BlackBerry confirmed the layoffs to Bloomberg and several other outlets, saying the cuts were in the company’s research and development and manufacturing departments. The layoffs are part of the company’s turnaround efforts.

BlackBerry reported disappointing earnings for last quarter. It lost $84 million and reported poor sales of its smartphones running its newest BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system.

