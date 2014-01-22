BlackBerry Gets Aggressive And Starts Throwing Rocks At Samsung

BlackBerry is having a big day.

Its stock is up about 8% on news that the U.S. Department of Defence approved the use of 80,000 BlackBerry devices. Since BlackBerry phones have failed to resonate with normal consumers, BlackBerry has been focusing on government and enterprise customers instead. The DoD approval is a nice win for the company and investors appear to love it.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry took to its company blog to throw some shade at one of its newer rivals in enterprise, Samsung. Samsung is making a bigger push into the enterprise space this year, thanks to its Knox software for enterprise devices.

But BlackBerry points to a potential security hole in Samsung Knox devices that Israeli researchers discovered last month. At the time, Samsung said the vulnerability was a problem with Google’s Android operating system and not the Knox software Samsung builds into Android.

The post goes on to blast Samsung for only putting Knox on just a few Samsung phone models (whereas all BlackBerry phones have high-level protection) and for having to fix security bugs on the fly.

To be fair, Samsung’s Knox did earn approval from the DoD last year, and the software is marketed as a premium feature for top-tier Samsung phones like the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note III.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.