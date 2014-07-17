BlackBerry Is Tanking Following Apple's Big Partnership With IBM

BlackBerry’s stock was down as much as 5% Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s news that IBM and Apple are partnering to sell iPhones and iPads to big business customers.

Since BlackBerry’s line of BlackBerry 10 smartphones failed to sell well, the company, under its new CEO John S. Chen, is going after enterprise customers instead. But the Apple-IBM partnership could put a damper on BlackBerry’s plans. IBM has a large salesforce that can push Apple gadgets to enterprise customers.

