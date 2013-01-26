BlackBerry Is Running Its First-Ever Super Bowl Ad

British Pop Star Jessie J with her BlackBerrys

Photo: Ian Gavan / Getty Images

As a part of its quest for a 2013 turnaround, BlackBerry just announced that it will be airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad.Considering that Samsung — which actually ran a Blackberry bashing spot during the NFC championship game last week — already announced a Super Bowl ad, we can’t help but notice Apple hasn’t said anything about running one yet.



The ad will be for BlackBerry 10, the new mobile operating system from RIM that’ll power new smartphones and tablets.

RIM will announce BlackBerry 10 and at least one new smartphone at a big press event on Jan. 30, just a few days before the Super Bowl.

London’s BBDO will make the 30-second spot, which can cost an average of $3.8 million. (Although one advertiser shelled out more than $4 million.)

That’s quite the cost for an ad that 111 million people will see.

“A Super Bowl commercial, is a great opportunity to show the re-designed, re-engineered and re-invented BlackBerry to tens of millions of consumers on the largest advertising stage of the year,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Marketing Officer, Research In Motion. “BlackBerry has 30 million social media fans, and we’re looking forward to continuing to encourage them and all NFL football fans to see the power of BlackBerry 10 for themselves.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.