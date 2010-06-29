Blackberry Is Now Making A Special "Wall Street" 80s Style "Bold" Phone Case

UPDATED. See update below.



This is cool: Blackberry is releasing a new Blackberry Bold case just for Wall Street.

Apparently RIM’s Blackberry Bold will have this 80s style case on it in Wall Street 2.

Ozcarguide says it’s called the B100 case. It fits on the BlackBerry Bold 9700 case and it will debut in Wall Street 2, set to release in September.

At first we hated it. Now it’s growing on us, but it’s clunky and makes the the size of the blackberry a lot larger. It might not fit well in men’s pockets.

No word on how expensive it will be yet. We will call Blackberry, find out, and update.

UPDATE: Hold on! We just got off the phone with someone from RIM who says that RIM is not affiliated to this product and she can find no connection with the phone to Wall Street 2. So we don’t know where Ozcarguide got their info from, but… we’re stilling looking into this and will report back what we hear.

Ok here’s the deal: Wall Street 2 and RIM are not related to this product, but it will be made for commercial release. The cell phone was desiged for a contest set up by Freedom of Creation, an organisation which chose 4 winning designs to develop.

Here’s what the designer, Peter Hermans says about his design:

“Ahhh…the good old days! Remember when your phone couldn’t fit in your pocket? When you could mistake your sim card for your creditcard? When simply picking up the phone was exercise in itself? No? Me neither. Still, there’s nothing wrong with nostalgia.”

“This Blackberry B100 case was inspired by – and is names after – the criminal mastermind from Dutch 80’s children’s show ‘ Bassie & Adriaan’. How’s that for nostalgia! Also inspired by IBM thinkpads and practically any 80’s mobile phone. It’s soo retro that it is contemporary again. Soo ugly that you will want one. Oh and the antenna may not be functional, it is retractable!”

Now for a taste of what’s to come, check out the 10 best quotes from Wall Street 2 >

