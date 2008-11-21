BlackBerry Still Dominating, But iPhone Catching On With Businesses (AAPL)

As expected, small-to-medium-sized companies are increasingly interested in buying Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone as a business tool, according to a new ChangeWave Research survey. But BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) continues to dominate.



Some 22% of future corporate smartphone buyers told ChangeWave they planned to buy iPhones, up from 17% in August and 14% a year ago.

Meanwhile, 78% of would-be buyers said they planned to buy BlackBerry phones, down from 79% in August and 82% in May.

ChangeWave notes that RIM’s share is concentrated amoung bigger companies, while Apple’s is among small-to-medium-sized companies. This makes sense to us. RIM’s email service has traditionally focused on big companies. And we assume many smaller-company buyers are picking up iPhones mostly for personal use, while adding corporate email as a convenience.

We’re eager to see the next edition of this survey, which should take RIM’s new BlackBerry gadgets into stronger account — the new, 3G Bold at AT&T and the touchscreen Storm at Verizon Wireless.

Meanwhile, the survey seems to indicate a mild iPhone “halo effect” — 18% of respondents say the iPhone 3G has made their company “more likely” to buy Apple products in the future. That’s better than nothing — Apple will gladly accept any growth in the corporate market, where they’re weaker. But it still means 82% of respondents aren’t “more likely” to buy Apple products in the future.

