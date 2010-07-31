BlackBerry iPad, The "Blackpad," Coming In November, Probably Toast

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion, which still hasn’t come up with a phone that can credibly compete with Apple’s iPhone, is preparing a tablet computer to compete with Apple’s iPad.



This is not surprising — RIM, stunned by Apple’s success, now probably thinks it needs to do everything Apple does, just to keep on the curve.

But we would be very surprised if RIM could put together a combination of hardware, software, pricing, and marketing that anyone would find compelling enough to buy instead of an iPad. So it’s probably toast.

Meanwhile, a few new bits on RIM’s efforts, via Bloomberg:

It’s going to be called the “Blackpad,” according to a Bloomberg source. RIM bought the domain blackpad.com, a fact that was revealed earlier this week.

RIM will introduce it in November.

The Blackpad will be about the same size as the iPad, and will be able to use a BlackBerry’s internet connection (something Apple’s iPad can’t use an iPhone for — at least not yet).

So who’s going to buy this thing?

BlackBerry loyalists? It’s not like this is a situation where having a plastic keyboard is helpful. Or a situation where anyone would want to use their BlackBerry apps on a bigger screen.

Companies who use the BlackBerry Enterprise Server? What are they going to use it for, without a decent app platform or great operating system? They’d probably sooner look at Windows-based tablets.

Any other ideas?

