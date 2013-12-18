BlackBerry Poached A SAP Executive To Head Up Global Enterprise

AP John S. Chen, BlackBerry’s interim CEO.

Despite losing a string of executives, including its former CEO Thorsten Heins, in recent weeks, BlackBerry made one key hire today.

Starting in January, John Sims will be BlackBerry’s new president of Global Enterprise services. John S. Chen, BlackBerry’s interim CEO, made the hire. Sims will come to BlackBerry from SAP, where he was president of that company’s mobile services business.

BlackBerry largely failed to grasp regular consumers with its new BlackBerry 10 operating system, which is why the company’s new focus is on its enterprise customers.

