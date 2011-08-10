Hackers Attack Blackberry Website After RIM Promises To Help Track Down British Rioters

Photo: Flickr Peyri Herrera

Hackers left their mark of dissatisfaction on Blackberry‘s website after Research In Motion announced that they would help police track down rioters in London, reports Fox News.Via Fox News:



“No Blackberry you will NOT assist the police,” wrote one member of the hacker group TeaMp0isoN, which claimed responsibility for the hack…

“You Will _NOT_ assist the UK Police because if u do innocent members of the public who were at the wrong place at the wrong time and owned a blackberry will get charged for no reason at all, the Police are looking to arrest as many people as possible to save themselves from embarrassment.”

“If u assist the police, we _WILL_ make this information public and pass it on to rioters …. do you really want a bunch of angry youths on your employees’ doorsteps?”

The hacker claims to have access to RIM employee information. After the hack RIM quickly took down the site and restored it to its original state.

RIM posted on its site that it was willing to do whatever it could to coordinate with officials and quell the riots — that means intercepting and handing over relevant communications. In doing so the company will merely be in compliance with a UK law called the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, which requires companies to aid officials during criminal investigations.

Police have confiscated phones during their arrests, some with messages that were circulated to hundreds of phones. One read:

“Everyone in edmanton enfield wood green everywhere in north link up at enfield town station at 4 o clock sharp!!!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.