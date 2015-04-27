You had 'one' job, BlackBerry -- company makes a grammar gaffe on its advertising

“One” and “won” are two very obvious homonyms — words that sound the same, but have different meanings (and spellings.)

To mix-up the two is an unfortunate (but easy) mistake to make. It looks like BlackBerry has learned about it the hard way today as this ad, which currently appears on Variety’s homepage, demonstrates.

As the ad in question is “Sponsored Content,” we don’t know whether it’s someone at BlackBerry, or someone at Variety that made the gaffe. We’ve contacted BlackBerry and Variety for comment.

Nevertheless, congratulations for “oneing” that award, BlackBerry!

