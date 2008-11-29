BlackBerry Fan Longs For A Better Curve

If we wanted a heavy, expensive 3G phone, we’d buy the BlackBerry Bold. If we wanted a touch-screen keyboard, we’d buy the iPhone. So we agree with Fred Wilson: We’re looking forward to the day that Research in Motion finally stops yammering about the Bold and Storm and just comes out with a slightly upgraded Curve.



(OK, we’d love 3G. And touch-screen Internet access and a bigger screen would be nice. But we’re not giving up that keyboard. And we’re noy buying a crappy version of the iPhone.)

Fred:

We had a bunch of people over yesterday for thanksgiving and at one point my daughter and a friend of ours started talking about their Blackberry Bold phones. They like them but sort of miss their older blackberries. My friend Phil misses the raised buttons of his old Curve. My daughter misses the feel of her even older 8700.

I’ve been using one blackberry or another since the original pager style Blackberry that I got in 1997. I’ve made a few detours along the way. I’ve tried the iPhone twice, the Sidekick (which I really liked), a windows mobile phone (which I really hated), and the Android-based G1. But I keep coming back to Blackberry, largely for the keyboard which I am addicted to.

I didn’t even think about getting a Blackberry Storm. David Pogue’s comment about the Storm is exactly how I feel about it.

Hello? Isn’t the thumb keyboard the defining feature of a BlackBerry? A BlackBerry without a keyboard is like an iPod without a scroll wheel. A Prius with terrible mileage. Cracker Jack without a prize inside.

If I wanted a touch screen phone, I’d get an iPhone. I certainly don’t want a touch screen Blackberry.

My Blackberry Curve recently died on me and instead of getting a Bold, I got another Curve. I think the Blackberry Curve is the perfect phone for me. Other than the lack of a decent twitter client for Blackberry, it does everything I need.

So when I saw the news today that there’s going to be a new Curve coming soon, called the Blackberry 8900 (fka the Javelin), I got very excited.

It’s basically my beloved Curve with a faster processor, a better screen, and a better camera. I’m getting one of these as soon as they are available on T-Mobile. Until then, my curve will do me fine.

See Also:

Seven Reasons Pogue Hates The Storm

BlackBerry Storm Is No iPhone (But Should Still Sell Well)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.