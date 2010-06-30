OMG: RIM Has Ruined BlackBerry Email By Going To Google "Conversation" Format!*

We just heard the most unbelievable news.



We were just ranting about how Apple temporarily ruined our iPhone email by automatically switching to the heinous Google “Conversation” format…and then we heard that BlackBerry has done this same thing!*

BLACKBERRY!

The king of the personal information manager!

We’re still glad we switched to an iPhone from a BlackBerry a year ago, but after more than a decade with the awesome BlackBerry, it was an emotional decision. And we still miss that little red light.

But now that we hear that BlackBerry has ruined email by switching to “Conversations”, we’re thrilled we jilted the device as soon as we did.

According to our BlackBerry informant, a famous tech writer, it’s now next to impossible to figure out who is sending you emails on the BlackBerry, let alone how to turn the awful “Conversations” format off:

FAMOUS TECH WRITER:

henry!

i have bad news for you

blackberry has also adopted the threaded/grouped email convention

w/last os update

its like a zombie horde

you can’t escape

it is really significant problem on the berry

very often it is nearly impossible to figure out who is writing to you, about what

SAI:

HORRIBLE. they don’t offer an option?

FAMOUS TECH WRITER:

who knows?

its freaking rimm

its all a black box

And here’s some more amazing news about BlackBerry, which supports our general consensus that RIM is toast:

I asked our newsroom (13 people) to confirm that BlackBerry had ruined email by switching to “conversations.”

AND NO ONE HAD A BLACKBERRY.

NO ONE!

Three years ago, EVERYONE would have had a BlackBerry.

Well, no one had a BlackBerry in the newsroom except for media writer Antonina Jedrzejczak, who daringly admitted after a moment of silence that she thinks different and therefore that SHE had a BlackBerry. And Antonina confirmed that RIM had, indeed, ruined email by going to the Conversation format.

*UPDATE: Based on comments from other BlackBerry users, it appears the “Conversations” format is associated with only certain devices or underlying services. Here’s some additional commentary from the famous tech writer:

i have a blackberry tour, purchased last year

running v 5.0.0.624, which upgraded from version 4.tk sometime in past few weeks

email is two flavours of gmail

regular old gmail (not using gmail app but regular blackberry mail)

and work account (ie “gmail for business”)

4:01 threaded convo on both

