BlackBerry Earnings Are Just As Bad As Everyone Thought They Would Be

BlackBerry’s earnings for last quarter are out.

There are no surprises, as BlackBerry pretty much pre-announced earnings last week when it said it planned to fire 4,500 employees. On Monday, the company said it had agreed to go private in a $US4.7 billion offer from Fairfax Financial.

Anyway, here are the numbers:

$1.6 billion in revenue.

Loss of $US0.47 per share.

3.7 million smartphones sold.

$965 million GAAP loss from continuing operations.

Cash and investments balance of $US2.65 billion.

Revenue is down 49% from the same quarter last year. Out of the 3.7 million smartphones sold, BlackBerry said most were models running the older BlackBerry 7 software. It did not say how many new BlackBerry 10 phones it sold. (BlackBerry 10 is the new operating system that was supposed to resurrect the company’s handset business.)

BlackBerry blamed much of the loss on poor sales of its flagship BlackBerry Z10 phone, which launched in January. That was the first device to run BlackBerry 10, and the phone that was supposed to finally help the company catch up to Apple’s iPhone and devices running Google’s Android operating system. The company is taking a $US934 million charge for unsold Z10 phones.

BlackBerry will not hold a conference call with investors and analysts this morning to discuss its earnings report.

Here’s the full release from BlackBerry:

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB), a world leader in the mobile communications market, today reported second quarter results for the three months ended August 31, 2013 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated). Q2 Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter of approximately $US1.6 billion; company recognises revenue on approximately 3.7 million smartphones in the second quarter

GAAP loss from continuing operations of $US965 million, or $US1.84 per share diluted; includes a primarily non-cash, pre-tax charge against inventory and supply commitments of approximately $US934 million and pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $US72 million

Adjusted loss from continuing operations of $US248 million, or $US0.47 per share diluted; adjusted gross margin of $US570 million, or 36%

Company sees increasing penetration of BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 (BES 10) with more than 25,000 commercial and test servers installed to date, up from 19,000 in July 2013

Cash and investments balance of $US2.6 billion

Q2 Results Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2014 was approximately $US1.6 billion, down 49% from $US3.1 billion in the previous quarter and down 45% from $US2.9 billion in the same quarter of fiscal 2013. The revenue breakdown for the quarter was approximately 49% for hardware, 46% for service and 5% for software and other revenue. During the second quarter the company recognised hardware revenue on approximately 3.7 million BlackBerry smartphones. Most of the units recognised are BlackBerry 7 devices, in part because certain BlackBerry 10 devices that were shipped in the second quarter of fiscal 2014 will not be recognised until those devices are sold through to end customers. During the quarter, approximately 5.9 million BlackBerry smartphones were sold through to end customers, which included shipments made prior to the second quarter and which reduced the Company’s inventory in the channel. The GAAP loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $US965 million, or $US1.84 per share diluted, including a primarily non-cash, pre-tax charge against inventory and supply commitments of approximately $US934 million (the “Z10 Inventory Charge”), and pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $US72 million related to the Cost Optimization and Resource Efficiency (“CORE”) program. This is compared with a GAAP loss from continuing operations of $US84 million, or $US0.16 per share diluted in the prior quarter and GAAP loss from continuing operations of $US229 million, or $US0.44 per share diluted, in the same quarter last year. The adjusted loss from continuing operations for the second quarter was $US248 million, or $US0.47 per share diluted. The adjusted loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted loss per share exclude the impact of the Z10 Inventory Charge of approximately $US934 million ($666 million after tax) and pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $US72 million ($51 million after tax) related to the CORE program incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2014. These impacts on GAAP loss from continuing operations and diluted loss per share from continuing operations are summarized in the table below. The total of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $US2.6 billion as of August 31, 2013, compared to $US3.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Cash flow used in operations in the second quarter was approximately $US136 million. Uses of cash included intangible asset additions of approximately $US268 million and capital expenditures of approximately $US112 million. “We are very disappointed with our operational and financial results this quarter and have announced a series of major changes to address the competitive hardware environment and our cost structure,” said Thorsten Heins, President and CEO of BlackBerry. “While our company goes through the necessary changes to create the best business model for our hardware business, we continue to see confidence from our customers through the increasing penetration of BES 10, where we now have more than 25,000 commercial and test servers installed to date, up from 19,000 in July 2013. We understand how some of the activities we are going through create uncertainty, but we remain a financially strong company with $US2.6 billion in cash and no debt. We are focused on our targeted markets, and are committed to completing our transition quickly in order to establish a more focused and efficient company.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.