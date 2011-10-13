Blackberry's Data Outage Is Killing The Company In Europe

It’s been a PR disaster for RIM, as the smartphone’s users enter their third day without Internet or Blackberry messenger.



Blackberry services are still down after a fault at a British datacenter. Europe, Africa and the Middle East are all affected. The outage has even reached as far as parts of India and South America.

We’re hearing a lot of people talking about how this may just be the straw that breaks the camels back, sending loyal Blackberry users over to the iPhone or other alternatives. Could this be the end of Blackberry in Europe?

Here are a selection of tweets from the UK, and there seems to be many, many more:

