RIM’s BlackBerry network is down in some areas of the country, according to numerous reports on Twitter. The outage may be limited to BlackBerry’s Internet service — not enterprise customers.

We’ve asked RIM for comment, and will update if we hear back.

Meanwhile, any updates on your service?

