BlackBerry Says It Will Fire 4,500 Employees, Lost Nearly $US1 Billion Last Quarter, Stock Closes Down 17%

BlackBerry just announced that it plans to cut 4,500 jobs.

It also said it only shipped 3.7 million smartphones last quarter, which is dismally low.

The company pre-announced earnings, saying it had a net operating loss of $US995 million in Q2 this year.

BlackBerry says it will cut operating expenditures by 50% by 2015.

BlackBerry shares tanked and closed down 17%.

The company is also planning to refocus on enterprise customers instead of normal consumers. BlackBerry is cutting its smartphone lineup from six models to four models.

Finally, the company said it still has a special committee looking at options for the business, including a sale.

Here’s the full press release:

BlackBerry Limited, a world leader in the mobile communications market, today announced certain preliminary financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2013 and provided an update on business operations.

Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2014 Results

The Company currently expects to report revenue for the second quarter of approximately $US1.6 billion, of which approximately 50% is expected to be service revenue. For the second quarter, the Company expects to recognise hardware revenue on approximately 3.7 million BlackBerry smartphones. Most of the units recognised are BlackBerry 7 devices, in part because certain BlackBerry 10 devices that were shipped in the quarter will not be recognised until those devices are sold through to end customers. During the second quarter, approximately 5.9 million BlackBerry smartphones were sold through to end customers, which included shipments made prior to the second quarter and which reduced the Company’s inventory in channel.

As a consequence of the more intense competition the Company is experiencing in its hardware business, it expects to report a primarily non-cash, pre-tax charge against inventory and supply commitments in the second quarter of approximately $US930 million to $US960 million, which is primarily attributable to BlackBerry Z10 devices.

The current quarter will also include a pre-tax restructuring charge in the approximate amount of $US72 million reflecting ongoing cost efficiency initiatives.

As previously disclosed, the Company anticipated generating an operating loss in the second quarter. The Company currently expects that its adjusted net loss, before giving effect to the inventory and restructuring provisions referred to above, will be in a range of approximately $US250 million to $US265 million, or $US0.47 to $US0.51 per diluted share. Including the inventory and restructuring provisions, the GAAP net loss is expected to be approximately $US950 million to $US995 million, or $US1.81 to $US1.90 per share. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 35-37 per cent.

At the end of the second quarter, total cash, cash equivalents and investments is estimated to be approximately $US2.6 billion. The Company has no debt.

The preliminary, unaudited information provided above is based on the Company’s current estimate of results from operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2014 and remains subject to change based on the Company’s ongoing review of results, the subsequent occurrence or identification of events prior to closing of the review and any further adjustments made in connection with closing and review procedures. All figures in this release are in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated.

Operational Restructuring Designed to Enhance Financial Results

As part of the Company’s focus on enhancing its financial results, and in response to the increasing competition in the smartphone market, BlackBerry also announced plans to transition its future smartphone portfolio from six devices to four. The portfolio will focus on enterprise and prosumer-centric targeted devices, including 2 high-end devices and 2 entry-level devices in all-touch and QWERTY models. With the launch of the BlackBerry Z30 – the next generation high-tier smartphone built on the BlackBerry 10 platform — this week, the Company will re-tier the BlackBerry Z10 smartphone to make it available to a broader, entry-level audience. At the same time, the Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate all strategic alternatives for the Company.

Furthermore, the Company also announced that it is targeting an approximate 50% reduction in operating expenditures by the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2015. As part of this, BlackBerry will implement a workforce reduction of approximately 4,500 positions or approximately 40% of the Company’s global workforce resulting in a total workforce of approximately 7,000 full-time global employees.

Thorsten Heins, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlackBerry said, “We are implementing the difficult, but necessary operational changes announced today to address our position in a maturing and more competitive industry, and to drive the company toward profitability. Going forward, we plan to refocus our offering on our end-to-end solution of hardware, software and services for enterprises and the productive, professional end user. This puts us squarely on target with the customers that helped build BlackBerry into the leading brand today for enterprise security, manageability and reliability.”

The Company continues to see increasing penetration of BES 10 with more than 25,000 commercial and test servers installed to date, compared to 19,000 in July 2013.

“Our enterprise business continues to reflect the trust that governments and businesses have placed in the BlackBerry platform,” added Heins. “Security matters and enterprises know the gold standard in enterprise mobility is BlackBerry.”