BlackBerry Curve Hot At Verizon, Lehman Jacks Estimates (RIMM)

Research In Motion’s BlackBerry Curve is selling well at Verizon Wireless, and its upcoming BlackBerry Bold should drive strong sales in the second half, says Lehman Brothers analyst Jeff Kvaal.



In a note today, Kvaal said Verizon’s Curve sales should drive RIM’s (RIMM) Q1 net subscriber additions to 2.3 million, ahead of its 2.2 million guidance. Sales at AT&T (T) are still strong, too, after a record Q4, Kvaal adds. Sales at Sprint Nextel (S) “could have been stronger given lengthy device shortages.”

Later this year, promotions from carriers like Vodafone (VOD) and new gadgets like the BlackBerry Bold (on AT&T in the U.S.) will drive RIM’s sales, he says.

Kvaal jacked his fiscal 2009 RIMM EPS estimate to $3.85 from $3.61 — still a few cents below the Street’s $3.88 consensus — and his fiscal 2010 estimate to $5.63 from $5.07 — well above the Street’s $5.34 consensus.

See Also:

What 3G iPhone? Expect Another Beat And Raise From RIM

Will Apple’s iPhone 2.0 Knock Down RIM At The Office?

Steve Jobs’ iPhone Gamble: Betting Billions To Beat RIM, Microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.