BlackBerry Bought A Huge Private Jet As Its Business Imploded

The folks who run BlackBerry were apparently among the last to realise how dire the company’s situation has become.

In July, at the beginning of a quarter that saw the company lose $US1 billion and ended with the announcement that it would fire 40% of its workforce, BlackBerry added a Bombardier Global Express to its private jet fleet, report Will Connors and Mark Maremont of the Wall Street Journal.

Used Global Expresses go for about $US25-$30 million, Connors and Maremont report. They can fly from New York to Tokyo without refueling.

The newly acquired plane replaced a smaller jet that BlackBerry sold earlier this year.

A BlackBerry spokesman acknowledged to the Wall Street Journal that the company had taken delivery of the new jet two months ago. The spokesman also said that BlackBerry has now decided to sell all three of its planes on account of its financial challenges.

