BlackBerry Buyers 'Storm' NYT's Pogue, Threaten To Return Gadget (RIMM)

A week after giving RIM’s (RIMM) new BlackBerry Storm one of the worst lashings we’ve ever seen, NYT gadget columnist David Pogue is back with some of his readers’ reactions. While some were favourable, many were in line with his original review: The Storm has problems. Some samples, via Pogue:



“I want to thank you for validating the experiences I’ve had with my new BlackBerry Storm. It has been an absolute nightmare. As soon as I return to New York, I will take advantage of Verizon’s 30-day return policy and get rid of this monstrosity.”

“I rushed out last week to try the new Storm–and was frustrated, confused and bewildered by the device. I couldn’t use the browser, and was even hard pressed to make a phone call.”

“My Storm was like something from a Stephen King novel: possessed of its own mind. Touching or selecting on the screen highlighted something totally unrelated. The lag in switching from horizontal to vertical almost made it seem that the screen was deciding its own when to shift.”

“One of my co-workers, who is almost militant in his disdain for all things Apple, couldn’t wait to get his hands on a Storm. Lo & behold, 30 minutes later, he was trying to figure out a way to get his money back.”

We hope Verizon and RIM can push out software updates to fix their problems sooner than later. But for now, we, too have given up on the Storm that Verizon let us borrow, and have returned to our iPhone. (We still think the Storm could sell pretty well: Verizon (VZ) is a huge distributor and it’s spending a lot on advertising.)

Meanwhile, we’re keeping an eye out on Twitter for Verizon’s nightmare: People who’ve bought the Storm and are thinking of returning it. Here’s a real-time feed:

