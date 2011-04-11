Here's A Leaked Video Of BlackBerry's Next Touchscreen Phone

A video of RIM’s upcoming BlackBerry Bold Touch has leaked on YouTube, showing its new touchscreen in action.



The Bold Touch looks almost exactly like the current Bold, but now sports a touchscreen. That almost eliminates the need for the phone’s track pad. It will most likely launch this summer along with a new BlackBerry Torch.

BGR got an exclusive hands on with the phone last week and gave it a rave review in its first impression. They say the touchscreen is very responsive and works well with the full keyboard.

Check out the video of the Bold Touch from N4BB:

[Via PocketLint]

