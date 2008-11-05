BlackBerry Bold Goes On Sale, Fervor Lacking (RIMM)

Four months ago, thousands of people waited for hours in line to buy Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G. Last month, far fewer people waited in line to buy Google’s first phone, the T-Mobile G1. Today, is anyone waiting in line for RIM’s (RIMM) new BlackBerry Bold?



Not too many, if Twitter is any indication. (And considering that it’s an expensive mobile phone, Twitter should be a decent indication. Sure worked for the iPhone and the GPhone.)

A search for “bold line” returns very few results, though mostly positive:

Digital media exec Jake Zim says, “At the Beverly Hills ATT store in long line to get my Bberry Bold. Lots of peeps here exchanging iPhones for Blackberries.”

Austinite LeslieD says, “Voted this morning, and now in line for the BB bold. Good day!”

Branden Nichols from Nashville says, “In line getting the Bold @ ATT and heard someone mention a WiFi and 3G separate browser … What! What! I’m about to get out of line.”

Wilfredo Lassalle Jr. tweeted this morning, “No one in line at AT&T for Blackberry Bold. Something doesn’t seem right.”

The good news:

There are actually lines in some places. Most phones don’t even get that.

There’s also something else going on in the U.S. today, so it’s possible everyone will line up tomorrow for their new BlackBerries.

RIM has said half of the Bold’s buyers in other countries are enterprise users. They don’t wait in line for new toys.

Christmas sales — not first day sales — matter most to RIM.

See Also:

Imagining Buying A BlackBerry Bold? Here’s The Reality

AT&T BlackBerry Subscribers To Get Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks, Too

Pogue Drools Over BlackBerry Bold, Disses Flip

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.