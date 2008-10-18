Blackberry Bold Finally Coming To AT&T October 27

This should finally reinsert Research in Motion into the Apple-Google conversation, at least for a few minutes.



Engadget: RIM’s BlackBerry Bold wasn’t technically supposed to have launched already — that’s the magic in being all vague about a release date, we guess — but we can safely say we’re absolutely relieved to finally have something out in the open here. Even if it’s not carved in stone, per se. An internal AT&T e-mail discovered today notes that the “latest ETA” for the release of the Bold is October 27th (with a price TBD), though we’d feel a lot better about that if it said “definitive release date.” At any rate, we’ll find out in just 10 days. 10. Days.

See Also: GPhone As Good As iPhone, Says Gadget King. RIM Who?

