Check out the video below — it’s a hands-on walkthrough of the yet-to-be-released BlackBerry Bold 9980, uncovered and shared by Gadg.



The phone seems to be wrapped in imitation metal on the front and faux leather on the back. It also has 2 cameras on the back, which almost definitely means 3D photo and video capabilities.

