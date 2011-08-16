The First Touchscreen BlackBerry Bold Is Coming To Verizon On August 25 For A Whopping $250

Photo: Product-Reviews.net

Verizon announced that the Blackberry 9930 is available online now and will be in stores on August 25.Touted as the thinnest Blackberry smartphone yet, the phone boasts a 1.2 GHz processor, a 5 megapixel camera with a flash, support for microSD cards up to 32 GB, and the standard QWERTY keyboard with trackpad navigation.



It will run on the Blackberry 7 operating system, which supports HTML 5 and the newest release of BBM.

The phone will cost you $249.99 with a two-year contract.

