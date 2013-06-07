BlackBerry Says Fortune 500 Companies Are Already Getting On Board With Its New Smartphones

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins

BlackBerry’s latest operating system suffered months of delays, and its Z10 smartphone had a rocky debut. But the company says big US companies haven’t lost interest in its products.



BlackBerry claims that 60 per cent of Fortune 500 firms are either testing or using the software for managing its first two BlackBerry 10-based smartphones, the Z10 and Q10, Reuters reported Wednesday.

That figure doesn’t sound too bad for a company that’s been dealing with the kind of turmoil BlackBerry has gone through in recent years.

At the same time, Apple claims that nearly all Fortune 500 companies are using iPhones. Android smartphones are also popular with these firms.

BlackBerry’s Q10 smartphone debuted in the US Wednesday with T-Mobile, and Verizon, AT&T and Sprint will start selling it next week.

One of the Q10’s main selling points is its physical keyboard, which until a few years ago was the only kind the BlackBerry offered.

“This is our stronghold,” BlackBerry COO Kristian Tear told Cnet’s Roger Cheng Wednesday. “There is no competition in this segment. No one will be able to provide the keyboard experience and touch experience with Q10.”

BlackBerry’s Z10 smartphone, which debuted in the US in March, has a touch screen keyboard. It received good reviews—In January, David Pogue of The New York Times described the Z10 as “lovely, fast, and efficient, bristling with fresh, useful ideas.”

But in March, Goldman Sachs called the Z10 launch “disappointing”, and Detwiler analyst Jeff Johnston reported that Z10 returns were exceeding sales. Blackberry denied this was the case.

BlackBerry is also readying a new smartphone, the A10, which will hit store shelves in November and will take the place of the Q10 as the company’s top-of-the-line device, according to a separate Cnet report.

