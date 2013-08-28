BlackBerry May Spin Off Its Messaging Service Into A Separate Company

BlackBerry is considering spinning off its BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) business into a separate company,

according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The spinoff could make BlackBerry more attractive to a potential buyer. BBM has bout 60 million users, and BlackBerry plans to expand by creating apps for Android phones and the iPhone.

In May, BlackBerry said BBM would launch on Android and iPhone this summer, but we haven’t heard anything since. BlackBerry only has a few more weeks to meet its promised deadline.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry has said it’s exploring its options for the company, including a potential sale or taking it private. Last quarter, BlackBerry reported an $US84 million loss and dismal sales of smartphones running its new BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system.

