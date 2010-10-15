BlackBerry's App World Is "Horrible," Says A Developer

Photo: Honou via Flickr

Research In Motion is finally trying to make its development tools/App World for BlackBerry more friendly to developers, the WSJ reports.It’s probably too little too late for RIM, but it has to do something.



Check out this description of what it’s like to sell an app on BlackBerry from the WSJ:

RIM’s new tools and services aim to help developers such as Widality. The software firm says that while RIM is very supportive, it is too hard to make money on its call-logging application, which it sells exclusively through BlackBerry’s App World store. Customers can download a free version of Widality’s program, but if they like the tool and want to purchase the premium version, which has added features, they have to first uninstall the free program, download the premium version from a website, reload their data, and pay through a PayPal account—a complicated, time-consuming process that few people make it through.

“It’s horrible,” says Terry Hughes, Widality’s market-development chief. “We couldn’t make enough money to grow organically,” despite having one of the BlackBerry’s most popular apps, he says. Mr. Hughes says new payment options RIM is testing will “revolutionise” his business.

