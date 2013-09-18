Take A Look At BlackBerry's New Flagship Phone -- Launched Today

In the midst of Apple’s iPhone 5S and 5C news, BlackBerry has launched a new device. The Blackberry Z30 was announced yesterday,

CNET reports. It

features a 5-inch display, stereo speakers, a bigger battery, and the latest version of its BlackBerry 10 operating system.

The Z30 is the official name for the BlackBerry A10 (what it was called when it was in development), but despite early positive reviews, news of the flagship phone was eclipsed by other top tier smartphone launches, mostly the new iPhone 5C and 5S. The announcement also comes on the heels of a disappointing Q1 for BlackBerry. Q2 numbers will be released next month.

According to CNet:

The Z30 will come with BlackBerry 10.2, which features an enhanced Hub that prioritizes certain contacts and messages, a new notification system with BlackBerry Messenger, and the ability to have icons on the lock screen for better messages and notifications. BB 10.2 will be available to existing BlackBerrys starting mid-October.

Here is a video showing off the new Z30:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So far there has not been a release date set in the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.