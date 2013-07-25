Photos Of Blackberry's New Smartphone Leak And It Looks Pretty Slick

New photos surfaced today of what may be BlackBerry’s next smartphone, the A10.



Vietnamese site, Tinhte, which has a notoriously good track record of posting BlackBerry and other gadget leaks, has gotten its hands on the A10. As usual, we can’t confirm the authenticity of these photos but, there’s a good chance that this is Blackberry’s newest offering.

The device is rumoured to have a 5-inch screen, a dual-core processor, and 2 GB of RAM. The phone will likely launch this fall, in time for the holidays.

BlackBerry could use a hit. It launched its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10 (BB10), this year. However, sales of phones running BB10 haven’t been so great. Last quarter, BlackBerry said it only sold 2.7 million BB10 phones.

Here are some other photos Twitter user, @nvthanh1994 posted of the device:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.